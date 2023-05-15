DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

DHT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. DHT has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DHT to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. DHT has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in DHT by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DHT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

