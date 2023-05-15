Digital Ally (DGLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $3.22 on Monday. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGLY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Digital Ally to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
