Digital Ally (DGLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $3.22 on Monday. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGLY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Digital Ally to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

