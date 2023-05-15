Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 95,882 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.61% of Johnson Controls International worth $268,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after buying an additional 33,704 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 629,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 125,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $62.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

