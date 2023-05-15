Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $272,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $645.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $696.11. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.