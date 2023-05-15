Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,453,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,110,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.28% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $262,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.4 %

HPE opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

