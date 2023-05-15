Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $249.85 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Dollar General worth $249,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Dollar General by 256.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dollar General by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,397,000 after purchasing an additional 268,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $218.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.