Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $251.89 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 668,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $251,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock valued at $15,198,446. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $386.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

