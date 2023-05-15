Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $251.89 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 668,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $251,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock valued at $15,198,446. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KLA Price Performance
Shares of KLA stock opened at $386.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.96.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- Bargain or Bust? Is Dish Network Stock Overcooked?
- UnitedHealth Group is an AI Stock That Isn’t Beating Expectations
- Boeing’s April Delivery Decline Sparks New Deals
- Tesla Recalls Chinese Vehicles, Is Trust Intact?
- Nasdaq 100 Hits 2023 Highs As Google, Amazon Join The Tech Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.