Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $256.06 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Sherwin-Williams worth $256,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.2 %

SHW opened at $227.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

