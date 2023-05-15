Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $301.51 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,928,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 543,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $301,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 443.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,967,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,234,000 after buying an additional 2,421,400 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE F opened at $11.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

