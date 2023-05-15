Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $306.67 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of 3M worth $306,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $100.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

