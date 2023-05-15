Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,771 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $257,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,915 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354,619 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $49.08 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

