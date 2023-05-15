Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $268,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $95.26 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a PE ratio of 414.17, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

