Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,846 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.75% of F.N.B. worth $263,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,534,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,532,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,501,000 after purchasing an additional 688,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.