Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.28% of Arrow Electronics worth $275,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $6,344,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $119.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.95. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

