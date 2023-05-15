Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 268,163 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,842,604 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.21% of Associated Banc worth $250,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $14.71 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

