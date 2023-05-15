Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.28% of Assured Guaranty worth $271,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGO shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $52.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 17.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

