Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,853,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.92% of HF Sinclair worth $303,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

