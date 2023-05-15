Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 144,342 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,342 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of AutoNation worth $269,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after buying an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $9,552,535.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,433,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $9,552,535.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,433,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,892 shares of company stock worth $44,387,872. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $131.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average of $124.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

