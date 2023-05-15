Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,645 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of Ventas worth $248,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $58.24.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

