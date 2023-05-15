Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $95.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

