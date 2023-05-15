Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 396,674 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 285,050 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 15.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 235,373 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after acquiring an additional 178,532 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,072 shares of company stock worth $176,324. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK opened at $18.89 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

