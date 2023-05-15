Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $214,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after purchasing an additional 700,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 640,598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,425,000 after purchasing an additional 600,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

NYSE:PH opened at $323.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

