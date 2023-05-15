Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $216,000 in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,781,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -137.82%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

