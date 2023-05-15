Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

DD opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.