Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.19% of Duluth worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Duluth by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duluth by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Duluth in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Duluth Trading Up 0.4 %

About Duluth

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.84 million, a PE ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

