Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUNE. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,742,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUNE opened at $9.96 on Monday. Dune Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

