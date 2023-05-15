Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $41,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,472 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $46,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,331,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $634,322,000 after acquiring an additional 466,934 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $75.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

