Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

