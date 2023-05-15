EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 332,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.88% of EnLink Midstream worth $50,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ENLC opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

