Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53.
About Enservco
Featured Articles
