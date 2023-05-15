Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.30.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $90.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

