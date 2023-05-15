Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,515 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Essential Utilities worth $17,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,855,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,699,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

