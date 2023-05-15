Evercore ISI Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $75.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.