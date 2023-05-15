EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 706 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE VMW opened at $123.44 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.68 and a 200-day moving average of $120.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.69.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.