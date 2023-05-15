EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $153.29 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

