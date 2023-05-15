EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,818,000 after buying an additional 62,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,025,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $254,959,000 after buying an additional 282,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after buying an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $104.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

