EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,337 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

