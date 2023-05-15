EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

NYSE YUM opened at $138.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

