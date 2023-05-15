Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Ferrari worth $20,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after buying an additional 230,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216,281 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 187,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 169,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ferrari by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 137,546 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari Increases Dividend

RACE opened at $296.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.63 and its 200-day moving average is $246.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $297.82.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 9.08%.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.