First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.35% of First Bancorp worth $51,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBNC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $5,833,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 183,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 117,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,129,000 after acquiring an additional 114,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

FBNC stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.