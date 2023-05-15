First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Dorian LPG worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $879.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.14. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 198.17%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 632,000 shares of company stock worth $13,565,670. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Articles

