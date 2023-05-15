First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth $2,258,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $26.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

