First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $117.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

