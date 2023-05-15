First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 293.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,917 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 111,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $16.53 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

