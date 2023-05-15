FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,621 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $19,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,790 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 934,346 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.2 %
FE stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.
FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
