FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,621 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $19,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,790 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 934,346 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.2 %

FE stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.