Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.88.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Stock Performance

NYSE:FVRR opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.