Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. On average, analysts expect Flexible Solutions International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $2.86 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Flexible Solutions International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Flexible Solutions International

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,197.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,471,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 10,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $32,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,799,203.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,471,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,795 shares of company stock valued at $281,773. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

