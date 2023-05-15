FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of FMC worth $82,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $109.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

