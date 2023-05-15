Foster & Motley Inc. Buys New Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.9 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $104.51 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

