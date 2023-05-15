Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 14,633 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IP. Argus increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

